Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.BO)
RLIN.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
457.35INR
11:34am IST
11:34am IST
11:34am IST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.05 (+0.89%)
Rs4.05 (+0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs453.30
Prev Close
Open
Rs455.20
Open
Day's High
Rs459.50
Day's High
Day's Low
Rs452.60
Day's Low
Volume
57,715
Volume
Avg. Vol
300,322
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
Rs630.00
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Rs426.45
52-wk Low
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|75,593.80
|13.591
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|47,792.80
|5.737
|Dec
|57,235.80
|15.795
|Sep
|69,728.90
|21.403
|Jun
|70,015.70
|17.439
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|55,352.90
|-5.682
|Dec
|61,994.80
|11.238
|Sep
|75,608.90
|18.106
|Jun
|69,065.00
|17.151
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|34,604.00
|17.450
|Dec
|43,714.10
|17.201
|Sep
|40,579.50
|16.400
|Jun
|41,509.00
|17.401
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|151,531.00
|197,269.00
|105,792.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|190,034.00
|271,861.00
|108,208.00
|165,390.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|205,715.00
|289,731.00
|121,699.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|70.03
|81.86
|58.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|56.37
|56.60
|56.14
|72.82
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|66.50
|67.30
|65.69
|--
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-5.91
|9.03
|0.37
|EPS (TTM) %
|40.02
|-7.74
|-0.99
|Dividend %
|5.88
|6.27
|4.28
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-6.09
|-6.47
|99
|36
|13 Week
|-8.40
|-9.71
|99
|38
|26 Week
|-16.35
|-21.89
|99
|53
|52 Week
|-19.09
|-28.52
|75
|69
|YTD
|0.94
|-15.52
|99
|61
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|24.87%
|# of Holders:
|62
|Total Shares Held:
|65,457,552
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|1,848,902
|# New Positions:
|3
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|20
|# Reduced Positions:
|8
|# Net Buyers:
|12
