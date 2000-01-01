Edition:
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.BO)

RLIN.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

457.35INR
11:34am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.05 (+0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs453.30
Open
Rs455.20
Day's High
Rs459.50
Day's Low
Rs452.60
Volume
57,715
Avg. Vol
300,322
52-wk High
Rs630.00
52-wk Low
Rs426.45

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 75,593.80 13.591
FY 2017 Mar '17 47,792.80 5.737
Dec 57,235.80 15.795
Sep 69,728.90 21.403
Jun 70,015.70 17.439
FY 2016 Mar '16 55,352.90 -5.682
Dec 61,994.80 11.238
Sep 75,608.90 18.106
Jun 69,065.00 17.151
FY 2015 Mar '15 34,604.00 17.450
Dec 43,714.10 17.201
Sep 40,579.50 16.400
Jun 41,509.00 17.401
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 151,531.00 197,269.00 105,792.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 190,034.00 271,861.00 108,208.00 165,390.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 205,715.00 289,731.00 121,699.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 70.03 81.86 58.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 56.37 56.60 56.14 72.82
Year Ending Mar-19 2 66.50 67.30 65.69 --
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % -5.91 9.03 0.37
EPS (TTM) % 40.02 -7.74 -0.99
Dividend % 5.88 6.27 4.28
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -6.09 -6.47 99 36
13 Week -8.40 -9.71 99 38
26 Week -16.35 -21.89 99 53
52 Week -19.09 -28.52 75 69
YTD 0.94 -15.52 99 61
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 24.87%
# of Holders: 62
Total Shares Held: 65,457,552
3 Mo. Net Change: 1,848,902
# New Positions: 3
# Closed Positions: 1
# Increased Positions: 20
# Reduced Positions: 8
# Net Buyers: 12
