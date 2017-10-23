Edition:
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SATR.NS)

SATR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

310.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.40 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs312.55
Open
Rs315.35
Day's High
Rs315.35
Day's Low
Rs307.10
Volume
29,435
Avg. Vol
112,613
52-wk High
Rs602.70
52-wk Low
Rs242.05

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 2,233.90 -20.780
FY 2017 Mar '17 1,694.06 -13.060
Dec 2,189.08 4.160
Sep 2,127.63 8.180
Jun 1,967.53 7.700
FY 2016 Mar '16 1,730.62 5.596
Dec 1,438.56 4.480
Sep 1,271.13 4.560
Jun 1,144.90 4.350
FY 2015 Mar '15 1,004.97 3.697
Dec 869.12 2.990
Sep 742.18 2.560
Jun 625.28 2.680
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 23.06 23.06 23.06 --
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Satin Creditcare Network Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 43.50 61.11 70.13
EPS (TTM) % -64.17 2.34 56.56
Dividend % -- -- --
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Satin Creditcare Network Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -2.05 -2.44 99 28
13 Week 4.69 3.19 99 82
26 Week -9.65 -15.64 94 88
52 Week -44.72 -51.16 42 66
YTD -4.70 -20.24 99 94
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 20.02%
# of Holders: 10
Total Shares Held: 8,945,034
3 Mo. Net Change: 1,035,896
# New Positions: 0
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 2
# Reduced Positions: 0
# Net Buyers: 2
