South Indian Bank Ltd (SIBK.NS)
SIBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
31.80INR
3:45pm IST
31.80INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.30 (-0.93%)
Rs-0.30 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs32.10
Rs32.10
Open
Rs32.25
Rs32.25
Day's High
Rs32.35
Rs32.35
Day's Low
Rs31.65
Rs31.65
Volume
23,426,997
23,426,997
Avg. Vol
16,724,546
16,724,546
52-wk High
Rs32.95
Rs32.95
52-wk Low
Rs16.79
Rs16.79
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Sep
|0.024
|Jun
|0.560
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|0.490
|Dec
|0.746
|Sep
|0.741
|Jun
|0.637
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|0.489
|Dec
|0.681
|Sep
|0.626
|Jun
|0.438
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|0.108
|Dec
|0.588
|Sep
|0.512
|Jun
|0.852
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|5,740.00
|6,421.00
|4,548.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|7,326.00
|7,326.00
|7,326.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8
|23,933.90
|24,563.00
|23,358.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|28,302.80
|29,590.00
|26,147.00
|26,210.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|31,523.70
|33,253.00
|29,102.00
|31,114.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|0.75
|0.91
|0.60
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|2.63
|3.08
|1.81
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|2.10
|3.00
|1.30
|3.56
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|3.75
|4.50
|3.20
|4.46
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|5.22
|5.25
|10.29
|EPS (TTM) %
|16.72
|-8.54
|-3.90
|Dividend %
|-11.62
|-17.95
|-5.93
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for South Indian Bank Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|9.74
|9.30
|99
|53
|13 Week
|11.88
|10.28
|99
|42
|26 Week
|45.73
|36.07
|99
|58
|52 Week
|40.54
|24.16
|99
|47
|YTD
|77.83
|48.83
|99
|58
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-South Indian Bank Sept-qtr net profit falls 96.1 pct
- CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9
- BRIEF-South Indian Bank gets approval from RBI for reappointment of V G Mathew as MD & CEO
- BRIEF-South Indian Bank finds irregularities including misappropriation of funds at a branch
- BRIEF-South Indian Bank June-qtr profit rises
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|30.89%
|# of Holders:
|43
|Total Shares Held:
|557,306,809
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-10,702,045
|# New Positions:
|4
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|13
|# Reduced Positions:
|10
|# Net Buyers:
|3
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.