Edition:
India

Sprott Inc (SII.TO)

SII.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.12CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.12
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
179,092
52-wk High
$2.69
52-wk Low
$1.92

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 32.04 -0.015
Mar '17 34.21 0.036
FY 2016 Dec '16 45.20 0.003
Sep '16 41.38 0.051
Jun '16 48.93 0.068
Mar '16 31.68 0.005
FY 2015 Dec '15 41.66 -0.017
Sep '15 26.32 -0.201
Jun '15 28.61 0.027
Mar '15 33.42 0.028
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofCanadian Dollars
**Note: Units in Canadian Dollars

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 25.70 25.90 25.50 57.30
Year Ending Dec-17 1 117.70 117.70 117.70 148.42
Year Ending Dec-18 2 113.60 118.20 109.00 161.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.04
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 0.03 0.03 0.02 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.07 0.10 0.06 0.13
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.13 0.15 0.10 0.11
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Sprott Inc

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 32.68 13.49 0.73
EPS (TTM) % 178.85 -- -8.30
Dividend % 0.00 0.00 0.00
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Sprott Inc

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -2.27 -6.89 31 --
13 Week -4.87 -9.11 43 --
26 Week -1.38 -1.76 52 --
52 Week -0.46 -7.63 66 --
YTD -14.34 -16.74 29 --
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Sprott Inc News

» More SII.TO News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 26.66%
# of Holders: 36
Total Shares Held: 64,978,141
3 Mo. Net Change: 15,901,732
# New Positions: 1
# Closed Positions: 1
# Increased Positions: 5
# Reduced Positions: 3
# Net Buyers: 2
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.