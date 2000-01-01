Edition:
Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L)

SPX.L on London Stock Exchange

5,595.00GBp
4:28pm IST
Change (% chg)

-40.00 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
5,635.00
Open
5,510.00
Day's High
5,610.00
Day's Low
5,510.00
Volume
11,121
Avg. Vol
164,994
52-wk High
5,875.00
52-wk Low
4,076.00

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 428.60 0.825
FY 2016 Dec '16 413.40 0.950
Jun '16 344.00 0.698
FY 2015 Dec '15 347.23 0.750
Jun '15 319.98 0.539
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 978.86 995.00 915.46 785.62
Year Ending Dec-18 14 1,105.44 1,147.00 960.64 816.99
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 212.91 219.07 206.03 176.89
Year Ending Dec-18 14 236.13 247.29 215.34 185.32
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.00 14.30 11.70 8.60
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 13.52 3.19 3.11
EPS (TTM) % 27.41 6.27 5.26
Dividend % 10.14 7.50 7.57
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -0.26 -2.31 99 96
13 Week 6.23 3.47 99 76
26 Week 14.07 10.82 99 58
52 Week 24.84 15.17 99 78
YTD 36.59 28.16 99 58
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 85.72%
# of Holders: 213
Total Shares Held: 63,052,290
3 Mo. Net Change: 31,365
# New Positions: 6
# Closed Positions: 3
# Increased Positions: 31
# Reduced Positions: 20
# Net Buyers: 11
