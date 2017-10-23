Edition:
India

Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SREI.NS)

SREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.85 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
Rs114.70
Open
Rs114.85
Day's High
Rs118.00
Day's Low
Rs113.60
Volume
1,356,317
Avg. Vol
2,324,307
52-wk High
Rs138.00
52-wk Low
Rs69.65

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 11,889.10 1.520
FY 2017 Mar '17 13,059.20 1.247
Dec 11,289.60 1.336
Sep 11,061.60 1.230
Jun 11,082.90 1.025
FY 2016 Mar '16 8,046.40 0.408
Dec 7,867.90 0.341
Sep 8,434.90 0.230
Jun 7,970.60 0.464
FY 2015 Mar '15 7,538.60 0.268
Dec 8,234.20 0.469
Sep 8,247.40 0.558
Jun 9,310.00 1.272
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 16,827.40 16,827.40 16,827.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 19,386.20 20,604.00 18,168.50 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 22,874.10 25,086.00 20,662.20 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1.14 1.14 1.14 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 5.14 5.70 4.73 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 7.36 9.37 5.71 8.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 11.14 13.28 9.00 11.00
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 43.85 12.87 13.82
EPS (TTM) % 235.58 20.67 16.91
Dividend % 0.00 0.00 0.00
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -10.53 -10.88 53 --
13 Week -7.62 -8.94 99 --
26 Week 27.91 19.44 99 --
52 Week 44.78 27.91 99 --
YTD 42.24 19.05 99 --
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Institutional Holders

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 16.93%
# of Holders: 29
Total Shares Held: 85,163,209
3 Mo. Net Change: 6,377,598
# New Positions: 2
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 7
# Reduced Positions: 5
# Net Buyers: 2
