Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SREI.NS)
SREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
115.55INR
23 Oct 2017
115.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.85 (+0.74%)
Rs0.85 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
Rs114.70
Rs114.70
Open
Rs114.85
Rs114.85
Day's High
Rs118.00
Rs118.00
Day's Low
Rs113.60
Rs113.60
Volume
1,356,317
1,356,317
Avg. Vol
2,324,307
2,324,307
52-wk High
Rs138.00
Rs138.00
52-wk Low
Rs69.65
Rs69.65
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|11,889.10
|1.520
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|13,059.20
|1.247
|Dec
|11,289.60
|1.336
|Sep
|11,061.60
|1.230
|Jun
|11,082.90
|1.025
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|8,046.40
|0.408
|Dec
|7,867.90
|0.341
|Sep
|8,434.90
|0.230
|Jun
|7,970.60
|0.464
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|7,538.60
|0.268
|Dec
|8,234.20
|0.469
|Sep
|8,247.40
|0.558
|Jun
|9,310.00
|1.272
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|16,827.40
|16,827.40
|16,827.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|19,386.20
|20,604.00
|18,168.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|22,874.10
|25,086.00
|20,662.20
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|1.14
|1.14
|1.14
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|5.14
|5.70
|4.73
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|7.36
|9.37
|5.71
|8.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|11.14
|13.28
|9.00
|11.00
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|43.85
|12.87
|13.82
|EPS (TTM) %
|235.58
|20.67
|16.91
|Dividend %
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-10.53
|-10.88
|53
|--
|13 Week
|-7.62
|-8.94
|99
|--
|26 Week
|27.91
|19.44
|99
|--
|52 Week
|44.78
|27.91
|99
|--
|YTD
|42.24
|19.05
|99
|--
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance says SREI Group signs MOU with CBL Corp
- BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance signs MOU with Vnesheconombank to create $200 mln IT & innovation fund
- SREI says to ink $500 million venture with Russia's VEB
- India's SREI says to ink $500 mln venture with Russia's VEB
- BRIEF-India's SREI Infrastructure Finance March-qtr consol profit triples
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|16.93%
|# of Holders:
|29
|Total Shares Held:
|85,163,209
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|6,377,598
|# New Positions:
|2
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|7
|# Reduced Positions:
|5
|# Net Buyers:
|2
