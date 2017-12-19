Edition:
Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd (SRRJ.J)

SRRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,700.00ZAc
19 Dec 2017
Change (% chg)

-220.00 (-11.46%)
Prev Close
1,920.00
Open
1,990.00
Day's High
2,070.00
Day's Low
1,700.00
Volume
22,861,439
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
2,740.00
52-wk Low
1,460.00

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Sep '17
Mar '17 100,519.00 0.454
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRand
**Note: Units in Rand

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 5 57,059.90 58,425.00 55,050.00 --
Year Ending Sep-18 4 62,956.30 64,598.00 59,580.00 --
Year Ending Sep-19 4 69,990.10 71,897.00 66,397.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 6 103.22 124.00 94.70 --
Year Ending Sep-18 5 111.24 116.00 107.00 --
Year Ending Sep-19 5 132.22 139.00 123.10 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 18.17 18.17 18.17 --
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR);

Valuation Ratios

Dividends

Growth Rates

Financial Strength

Profitability Ratios

Efficiency

Management Effectiveness

Growth for Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd

Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd

Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 2.37%
# of Holders: 55
Total Shares Held: 81,894,056
3 Mo. Net Change: 28,322,139
# New Positions: 43
# Closed Positions: 1
# Increased Positions: 47
# Reduced Positions: 4
# Net Buyers: 43
