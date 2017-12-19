Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd (SRRJ.J)
SRRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,700.00ZAc
19 Dec 2017
Change (% chg)
-220.00 (-11.46%)
Prev Close
1,920.00
Open
1,990.00
Day's High
2,070.00
Day's Low
1,700.00
Volume
22,861,439
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
2,740.00
52-wk Low
1,460.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|100,519.00
|0.454
*Note: Units in Millions ofRand
**Note: Units in Rand
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5
|57,059.90
|58,425.00
|55,050.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|4
|62,956.30
|64,598.00
|59,580.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-19
|4
|69,990.10
|71,897.00
|66,397.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|6
|103.22
|124.00
|94.70
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5
|111.24
|116.00
|107.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-19
|5
|132.22
|139.00
|123.10
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|18.17
|18.17
|18.17
|--
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR);
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|2.37%
|# of Holders:
|55
|Total Shares Held:
|81,894,056
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|28,322,139
|# New Positions:
|43
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|47
|# Reduced Positions:
|4
|# Net Buyers:
|43
