Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (SRTR.NS)

SRTR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,111.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs26.30 (+2.42%)
Prev Close
Rs1,084.80
Open
Rs1,089.70
Day's High
Rs1,137.55
Day's Low
Rs1,084.35
Volume
1,386,657
Avg. Vol
867,727
52-wk High
Rs1,198.65
52-wk Low
Rs778.05

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2015 Mar '15 24,212.40 3.713
Dec 23,463.00 14.160
Sep 44,098.70 27.457
Jun 21,495.90 13.791
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 10 14,217.60 15,847.00 13,151.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 15,593.10 16,689.70 13,595.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 20 56,360.60 58,674.00 52,091.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 20 62,254.40 64,660.00 59,614.00 69,497.20
Year Ending Mar-19 20 70,743.60 76,335.90 66,084.00 80,554.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 12.21 13.70 8.10 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 21.45 21.45 21.45 --
Year Ending Mar-17 28 63.63 74.10 55.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 26 72.26 81.30 62.70 89.80
Year Ending Mar-19 26 94.53 125.90 76.67 112.97
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 30.66 41.62 20.00 36.08
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 5.25 8.76 12.03
EPS (TTM) % 6.93 -2.32 -0.71
Dividend % 0.00 12.62 9.00
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -0.10 -0.50 99 28
13 Week -3.33 -4.71 99 82
26 Week -3.19 -9.61 99 88
52 Week -12.68 -22.86 99 66
YTD 23.43 3.30 99 94
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 36.00%
# of Holders: 130
Total Shares Held: 81,685,740
3 Mo. Net Change: 2,349,547
# New Positions: 4
# Closed Positions: 5
# Increased Positions: 34
# Reduced Positions: 16
# Net Buyers: 18
