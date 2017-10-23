Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (SRTR.NS)
SRTR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,111.10INR
23 Oct 2017
1,111.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs26.30 (+2.42%)
Rs26.30 (+2.42%)
Prev Close
Rs1,084.80
Rs1,084.80
Open
Rs1,089.70
Rs1,089.70
Day's High
Rs1,137.55
Rs1,137.55
Day's Low
Rs1,084.35
Rs1,084.35
Volume
1,386,657
1,386,657
Avg. Vol
867,727
867,727
52-wk High
Rs1,198.65
Rs1,198.65
52-wk Low
Rs778.05
Rs778.05
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|24,212.40
|3.713
|Dec
|23,463.00
|14.160
|Sep
|44,098.70
|27.457
|Jun
|21,495.90
|13.791
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|10
|14,217.60
|15,847.00
|13,151.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|15,593.10
|16,689.70
|13,595.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20
|56,360.60
|58,674.00
|52,091.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20
|62,254.40
|64,660.00
|59,614.00
|69,497.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20
|70,743.60
|76,335.90
|66,084.00
|80,554.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|12.21
|13.70
|8.10
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|21.45
|21.45
|21.45
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|28
|63.63
|74.10
|55.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|26
|72.26
|81.30
|62.70
|89.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|26
|94.53
|125.90
|76.67
|112.97
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|30.66
|41.62
|20.00
|36.08
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|5.25
|8.76
|12.03
|EPS (TTM) %
|6.93
|-2.32
|-0.71
|Dividend %
|0.00
|12.62
|9.00
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-0.10
|-0.50
|99
|28
|13 Week
|-3.33
|-4.71
|99
|82
|26 Week
|-3.19
|-9.61
|99
|88
|52 Week
|-12.68
|-22.86
|99
|66
|YTD
|23.43
|3.30
|99
|94
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|36.00%
|# of Holders:
|130
|Total Shares Held:
|81,685,740
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|2,349,547
|# New Positions:
|4
|# Closed Positions:
|5
|# Increased Positions:
|34
|# Reduced Positions:
|16
|# Net Buyers:
|18
