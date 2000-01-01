Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS)
TCS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,587.90INR
3:43pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.00 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs2,583.90
Open
Rs2,584.00
Day's High
Rs2,629.00
Day's Low
Rs2,547.45
Volume
943,044
Avg. Vol
929,817
52-wk High
Rs2,708.95
52-wk Low
Rs2,051.90
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Sep
|240,320.00
|30.016
|Jun
|234,760.00
|34.107
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|234,060.00
|29.603
|Dec
|231,840.00
|30.876
|Sep
|230,160.00
|30.237
|Jun
|230,870.00
|29.324
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|222,580.00
|29.070
|Dec
|216,210.00
|30.405
|Sep
|216,360.00
|29.045
|Jun
|203,490.00
|28.588
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|187,982.00
|17.650
|Dec
|189,364.00
|29.157
|Sep
|358,435.00
|51.506
|Jun
|174,384.00
|26.021
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|--
|--
|--
|53
|13 Week
|--
|--
|--
|39
|26 Week
|--
|--
|--
|45
|52 Week
|--
|--
|--
|33
|YTD
|--
|--
|--
|35
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-TCS implements project to migrate Malaysia Airlines’ data center to hybrid-cloud mode
- BUZZ-India's TCS hits over 4-month high after Q2 results
- Tata Consultancy Services positive on retail business turnaround, cautious on financial services
- UPDATE 2-India's TCS positive on retail business turnaround, cautious on financial services
- BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services exec says difficult to say when a turnaround in BFS will happen
Institutional Holders
