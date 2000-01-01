Edition:
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS)

TCS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,587.90INR
3:43pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.00 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs2,583.90
Open
Rs2,584.00
Day's High
Rs2,629.00
Day's Low
Rs2,547.45
Volume
943,044
Avg. Vol
929,817
52-wk High
Rs2,708.95
52-wk Low
Rs2,051.90

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Sep 240,320.00 30.016
Jun 234,760.00 34.107
FY 2017 Mar '17 234,060.00 29.603
Dec 231,840.00 30.876
Sep 230,160.00 30.237
Jun 230,870.00 29.324
FY 2016 Mar '16 222,580.00 29.070
Dec 216,210.00 30.405
Sep 216,360.00 29.045
Jun 203,490.00 28.588
FY 2015 Mar '15 187,982.00 17.650
Dec 189,364.00 29.157
Sep 358,435.00 51.506
Jun 174,384.00 26.021
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -- -- -- 53
13 Week -- -- -- 39
26 Week -- -- -- 45
52 Week -- -- -- 33
YTD -- -- -- 35
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd News

Institutional Holders

