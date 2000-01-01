Edition:
India

TVS Motor Company Ltd (TVSM.NS)

TVSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

685.90INR
3:49pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.25 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs683.65
Open
Rs686.00
Day's High
Rs691.65
Day's Low
Rs681.30
Volume
495,589
Avg. Vol
1,024,225
52-wk High
Rs703.90
52-wk Low
Rs338.00

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 17 28,194.70 29,584.00 27,376.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 40,611.70 40,611.70 40,611.70 --
Year Ending Mar-17 30 123,368.00 140,470.00 117,902.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 29 145,541.00 159,039.00 138,220.00 148,841.00
Year Ending Mar-19 29 167,714.00 184,598.00 156,730.00 168,446.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 2.44 3.00 1.90 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 6.16 6.16 6.16 --
Year Ending Mar-17 30 11.82 12.70 10.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 29 15.20 18.40 13.19 16.05
Year Ending Mar-19 29 20.18 28.00 15.71 19.77
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 31.32 55.00 23.36 30.20
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for TVS Motor Company Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 9.26 17.42 12.79
EPS (TTM) % 19.13 40.00 30.99
Dividend % 0.00 21.32 13.97
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for TVS Motor Company Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 3.93 3.52 99 51
13 Week 15.08 13.43 99 7
26 Week 40.88 31.55 99 9
52 Week 71.54 51.54 99 10
YTD 83.05 53.20 99 10
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

TVS Motor Company Ltd News

» More TVSM.NS News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 18.49%
# of Holders: 50
Total Shares Held: 87,856,430
3 Mo. Net Change: 1,983,852
# New Positions: 2
# Closed Positions: 1
# Increased Positions: 7
# Reduced Positions: 7
# Net Buyers: 0
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.