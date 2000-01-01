TVS Motor Company Ltd (TVSM.NS)
TVSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
685.90INR
3:49pm IST
685.90INR
3:49pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.25 (+0.33%)
Rs2.25 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs683.65
Rs683.65
Open
Rs686.00
Rs686.00
Day's High
Rs691.65
Rs691.65
Day's Low
Rs681.30
Rs681.30
Volume
495,589
495,589
Avg. Vol
1,024,225
1,024,225
52-wk High
Rs703.90
Rs703.90
52-wk Low
Rs338.00
Rs338.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|17
|28,194.70
|29,584.00
|27,376.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|40,611.70
|40,611.70
|40,611.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|30
|123,368.00
|140,470.00
|117,902.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|29
|145,541.00
|159,039.00
|138,220.00
|148,841.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|29
|167,714.00
|184,598.00
|156,730.00
|168,446.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|2.44
|3.00
|1.90
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|6.16
|6.16
|6.16
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|30
|11.82
|12.70
|10.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|29
|15.20
|18.40
|13.19
|16.05
|Year Ending Mar-19
|29
|20.18
|28.00
|15.71
|19.77
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|31.32
|55.00
|23.36
|30.20
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|9.26
|17.42
|12.79
|EPS (TTM) %
|19.13
|40.00
|30.99
|Dividend %
|0.00
|21.32
|13.97
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for TVS Motor Company Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|3.93
|3.52
|99
|51
|13 Week
|15.08
|13.43
|99
|7
|26 Week
|40.88
|31.55
|99
|9
|52 Week
|71.54
|51.54
|99
|10
|YTD
|83.05
|53.20
|99
|10
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|18.49%
|# of Holders:
|50
|Total Shares Held:
|87,856,430
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|1,983,852
|# New Positions:
|2
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|7
|# Reduced Positions:
|7
|# Net Buyers:
|0
