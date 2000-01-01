UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS)
UPLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
778.35INR
3:53pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-15.35 (-1.93%)
Prev Close
Rs793.70
Open
Rs791.95
Day's High
Rs800.45
Day's Low
Rs769.40
Volume
1,741,250
Avg. Vol
1,153,449
52-wk High
Rs902.50
52-wk Low
Rs584.20
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|38,510.00
|9.330
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|53,910.00
|14.550
|Dec
|39,873.10
|8.980
|Sep
|36,575.90
|3.270
|Jun
|36,440.00
|8.399
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|44,392.00
|2.615
|Dec
|33,772.20
|5.480
|Sep
|31,347.00
|3.265
|Jun
|33,928.80
|7.581
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|36,243.30
|10.370
|Dec
|30,471.90
|5.816
|Sep
|26,623.20
|3.880
|Jun
|27,566.80
|6.734
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|50,470.20
|53,472.00
|47,000.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|60,033.40
|60,033.40
|60,033.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20
|160,968.00
|167,679.00
|145,842.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|24
|186,081.00
|192,302.00
|178,162.00
|177,004.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|24
|210,603.00
|221,818.00
|198,929.00
|207,230.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|15.47
|15.84
|14.90
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|11.58
|11.58
|11.58
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21
|35.33
|41.30
|31.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|24
|43.54
|48.28
|38.90
|44.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|25
|52.22
|59.53
|44.50
|54.80
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|16.29
|15.70
|16.81
|EPS (TTM) %
|83.89
|15.90
|23.03
|Dividend %
|40.00
|20.51
|22.87
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for UPL Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-2.52
|-2.91
|99
|30
|13 Week
|-6.59
|-7.92
|99
|34
|26 Week
|9.16
|1.92
|99
|55
|52 Week
|18.15
|4.38
|99
|70
|YTD
|22.63
|2.63
|99
|70
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|34.92%
|# of Holders:
|163
|Total Shares Held:
|177,398,637
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-5,633,963
|# New Positions:
|4
|# Closed Positions:
|2
|# Increased Positions:
|40
|# Reduced Positions:
|33
|# Net Buyers:
|7
