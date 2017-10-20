Visa Inc (V.N)
V.N on New York Stock Exchange
107.55USD
20 Oct 2017
107.55USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$107.55
$107.55
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,029,314
2,029,314
52-wk High
$109.26
$109.26
52-wk Low
$75.17
$75.17
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|4,565.00
|0.863
|Mar '17
|4,477.00
|0.179
|Dec
|4,461.00
|0.855
|FY 2016
|Sep '16
|4,261.00
|0.792
|Jun '16
|3,630.00
|0.173
|Mar '16
|3,626.00
|0.711
|Dec
|3,565.00
|0.799
|FY 2015
|Sep '15
|3,571.00
|0.619
|Jun '15
|3,518.00
|0.693
|Mar '15
|3,409.00
|0.630
|Dec
|3,382.00
|0.634
*Note: Units in Millions ofU.S. Dollars
**Note: Units in U.S. Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|30
|4,630.60
|4,731.00
|4,543.00
|4,726.62
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|23
|4,854.72
|4,998.66
|4,753.14
|4,981.83
|Year Ending Sep-17
|35
|18,134.50
|18,234.00
|18,046.00
|18,122.30
|Year Ending Sep-18
|35
|19,946.60
|20,329.00
|19,438.00
|20,121.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|35
|0.85
|0.89
|0.81
|0.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|29
|0.97
|1.04
|0.90
|0.97
|Year Ending Sep-17
|37
|3.42
|3.46
|3.39
|3.32
|Year Ending Sep-18
|38
|4.00
|4.20
|3.83
|3.94
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|6
|16.63
|19.00
|15.00
|16.07
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|8.66
|8.59
|10.42
|EPS (TTM) %
|-3.66
|9.35
|13.97
|Dividend %
|16.67
|19.28
|30.14
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Visa Inc
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|2.20
|-1.32
|64
|69
|13 Week
|13.64
|8.11
|78
|78
|26 Week
|20.27
|11.13
|68
|71
|52 Week
|28.04
|8.52
|64
|54
|YTD
|36.80
|20.14
|70
|74
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|95.70%
|# of Holders:
|2,394
|Total Shares Held:
|1,750,649,112
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|608,529
|# New Positions:
|34
|# Closed Positions:
|12
|# Increased Positions:
|196
|# Reduced Positions:
|179
|# Net Buyers:
|17
