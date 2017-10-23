Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd (0003.HK)

0003.HK on Hong Kong Stock



14.88 HKD

23 Oct 2017 Change (% chg)



HK$-0.02 (-0.13%) Prev Close

HK$14.90 Open

HK$14.86 Day's High

HK$14.88 Day's Low

HK$14.80 Volume

4,219,261 Avg. Vol

9,395,720 52-wk High

HK$15.27 52-wk Low

HK$12.27

