Power Assets Holdings Ltd (0006.HK)
0006.HK on Hong Kong Stock
67.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.15 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
HK$67.80
Open
HK$67.60
Day's High
HK$67.90
Day's Low
HK$67.60
Volume
1,209,678
Avg. Vol
3,241,578
52-wk High
HK$78.80
52-wk Low
HK$66.70
About
Power Assets Holdings Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in power businesses. The Company operates through three segments, including Sales of Electricity segment, Investments segment and Others segment. Sales of Electricity segment is engaged in electricity supply in Hong Kong. Investments... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$145,556.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,134.26
|Dividend:
|0.77
|Yield (%):
|4.09
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09