Hony Capital, Foxconn Ventures and Temasek invest in PCCW OTT Aug 10 Hong Kong's PCCW Ltd has struck a deal to bring in Hony Capital, Foxconn Ventures and Temasek in as investors in its internet media and entertainment unit, the company said Thursday.

BRIEF-PCCW Ltd posts HY consolidated revenue (including PCPD) of HK$17.68 bln * HY core profit attributable to equity holders of company increased by 38 percent to HK$1,430 million