Edition:
India

Hang Lung Group Ltd (0010.HK)

0010.HK on Hong Kong Stock

28.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.10 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
HK$28.25
Open
HK$28.25
Day's High
HK$28.50
Day's Low
HK$28.05
Volume
379,753
Avg. Vol
689,298
52-wk High
HK$35.90
52-wk Low
HK$26.15

Chart for

About

Hang Lung Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property-related businesses. The Company operates through three segments. The Hong Kong Property Leasing segment is engaged in the leasing of properties in Hong Kong. The Mainland Property Leasing segment is engaged in the leasing of... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 1.07
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$38,601.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,361.62
Dividend: 0.19
Yield (%): 2.82

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates