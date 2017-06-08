BRIEF-Hang Seng Bank appoints Louisa W W Cheang as Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive * rose W M LEE will retire from bank and will cease to be vice-chairman and chief executive of bank with effect from 1 July 2017

Fitch Affirms Hang Seng Bank and CCB Asia; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hang Seng Bank Limited's (HSB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited's (CCB Asia) Long-Term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The ratings have been affirmed as part of Fitch's periodic peer review

Indebted Huishan Dairy under pressure as Bank of China calls in loan HONG KONG, May 9 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co Ltd, wrestling with debt, battered shares and an empty boardroom, could come under more pressure from its banks after one creditor demanded it repay a $50 million loan, people familiar with the matter said.

BRIEF-Hang Seng Bank declared a first interim dividend for year ending 31 December 2017 of HK$1.2 per share * Declared a first interim dividend in respect of year ending 31 december 2017 of hk$1.2 per share