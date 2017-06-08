Edition:
Hang Seng Bank Ltd (0011.HK)

0011.HK on Hong Kong Stock

188.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-2.00 (-1.05%)
Prev Close
HK$190.20
Open
HK$189.00
Day's High
HK$190.30
Day's Low
HK$188.10
Volume
825,799
Avg. Vol
927,111
52-wk High
HK$195.30
52-wk Low
HK$136.20

About

Hang Seng Bank Limited (the Bank) is engaged in retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, global banking and markets, and private banking. The Bank also offers a range of renminbi services. The Bank's segments include Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.69
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$366,117.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,911.84
Dividend: 1.20
Yield (%): 3.34

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about 0011.HK

BRIEF-Hang Seng Bank appoints Louisa W W Cheang as Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive

* rose W M LEE will retire from bank and will cease to be vice-chairman and chief executive of bank with effect from 1 July 2017

08 Jun 2017

Fitch Affirms Hang Seng Bank and CCB Asia; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hang Seng Bank Limited's (HSB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited's (CCB Asia) Long-Term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The ratings have been affirmed as part of Fitch's periodic peer review

11 May 2017

UPDATE 1-Indebted Huishan Dairy under pressure as Bank of China calls in loan

* Bank of China calls in $50 mln loan, asks for payment by May 16

09 May 2017

Indebted Huishan Dairy under pressure as Bank of China calls in loan

HONG KONG, May 9 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co Ltd, wrestling with debt, battered shares and an empty boardroom, could come under more pressure from its banks after one creditor demanded it repay a $50 million loan, people familiar with the matter said.

09 May 2017

BRIEF-Hang Seng Bank declared a first interim dividend for year ending 31 December 2017 of HK$1.2 per share

* Declared a first interim dividend in respect of year ending 31 december 2017 of hk$1.2 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 May 2017

BRIEF-Hang Seng Bank announces appointment of Margaret W H Kwan as executive director

* Patrick K W Chan will resign as executive director of bank and will cease to be head of Greater China Of Bank Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oMtq54] Further company coverage:

27 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates