Henderson Land Development Co Ltd (0012.HK)
0012.HK on Hong Kong Stock
51.85HKD
23 Oct 2017
51.85HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.65 (-1.24%)
HK$-0.65 (-1.24%)
Prev Close
HK$52.50
HK$52.50
Open
HK$52.45
HK$52.45
Day's High
HK$52.45
HK$52.45
Day's Low
HK$51.50
HK$51.50
Volume
2,419,523
2,419,523
Avg. Vol
4,059,287
4,059,287
52-wk High
HK$56.00
HK$56.00
52-wk Low
HK$36.59
HK$36.59
About
Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through six segments. Property Development segment is engaged in the development and sales of properties. Property Rental segment is engaged in the leasing of properties.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.87
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$212,260.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,001.15
|Dividend:
|0.48
|Yield (%):
|2.84
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Henderson Land Development says HY profit attributable to equity shareholders HK$14.16 bln
* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders hk$14,158 million, up 64 percent
BRIEF-Henderson Land Development Co appoints Fung Hau Chung, Andrew as CFO
* Announces appointment Fung Hau Chung, Andrew, as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Henderson Land to pay record $3 billion for Hong Kong car park site
HONG KONG Henderson Land Development won a hotly contested auction on Tuesday, agreeing to pay a record HK$23.3 billion ($3 billion) for a commercial property site in the heart of Hong Kong's central business district currently being used as a public car park. | Video
UPDATE 1-Henderson Land to pay record $3 bln for Hong Kong car park site
* Henderson Land to build office tower with retail facilities