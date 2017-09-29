Fitch Rates Nan Fung's USD Senior Notes Final 'BBB' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nan Fung Treasury Limited's USD410 million 3.875% senior notes due 2027 a final rating of 'BBB'. Nan Fung Treasury is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Nan Fung International Holdings Limited (Nan Fung; BBB/Stable). The notes are rated at the same level as Nan Fung's senior unsecured rating because they are guaranteed by the company. The assignment of the final rating

Fitch Rates Nan Fung's Proposed USD Senior Notes 'BBB(EXP)' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nan Fung Treasury Limited's proposed US dollar senior notes a 'BBB(EXP)' expected rating. Nan Fung Treasury is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nan Fung International Holdings Limited (Nan Fung; BBB/Stable). The notes are rated at the same level as Nan Fung's senior unsecured rating because they are guaranteed by the company. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final docum

Singapore's Mandarin Oriental gets bids for Excelsior hotel Singapore's Mandarin Oriental International Ltd said on Friday it had received bids for The Excelsior hotel in Hong Kong, with a media report suggesting that the iconic property could be valued at up to HK$34.2 billion ($4.38 billion).

UPDATE 1-Singapore's Mandarin Oriental gets bids for Excelsior hotel Sept 15 Singapore's Mandarin Oriental International Ltd said on Friday it had received bids for The Excelsior hotel in Hong Kong, with a media report suggesting that the iconic property could be valued at up to HK$34.2 billion ($4.38 billion).