Hysan Development Co Ltd (0014.HK)

0014.HK on Hong Kong Stock

37.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.20 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
HK$37.95
Open
HK$37.60
Day's High
HK$37.80
Day's Low
HK$37.60
Volume
773,056
Avg. Vol
928,081
52-wk High
HK$38.20
52-wk Low
HK$31.90

About

Hysan Development Company Limited is engaged in property investment, management and development. The Company has a portfolio of office, retail and residential properties located in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. The Company's segments include Retail segment, Office segment and Residential segment. The Retail segment includes the... (more)

Beta: 0.64
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$39,209.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,045.59
Dividend: 0.26
Yield (%): 3.60

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Fitch Rates Nan Fung's USD Senior Notes Final 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nan Fung Treasury Limited's USD410 million 3.875% senior notes due 2027 a final rating of 'BBB'. Nan Fung Treasury is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Nan Fung International Holdings Limited (Nan Fung; BBB/Stable). The notes are rated at the same level as Nan Fung's senior unsecured rating because they are guaranteed by the company. The assignment of the final rating

29 Sep 2017

Fitch Rates Nan Fung's Proposed USD Senior Notes 'BBB(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nan Fung Treasury Limited's proposed US dollar senior notes a 'BBB(EXP)' expected rating. Nan Fung Treasury is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nan Fung International Holdings Limited (Nan Fung; BBB/Stable). The notes are rated at the same level as Nan Fung's senior unsecured rating because they are guaranteed by the company. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final docum

25 Sep 2017

Singapore's Mandarin Oriental gets bids for Excelsior hotel

Singapore's Mandarin Oriental International Ltd said on Friday it had received bids for The Excelsior hotel in Hong Kong, with a media report suggesting that the iconic property could be valued at up to HK$34.2 billion ($4.38 billion).

15 Sep 2017

Fitch Affirms Hysan Development Company at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Hysan Development Company Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Hysan's senior unsecured rating and the rating on senior unsecured notes issued by Hysan (MTN) Limited at 'BBB+'. The rating affirmation is based on the stable performance of Hysan's Hong Kong investment property portfolio, especiall

30 Aug 2017
