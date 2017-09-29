New World Development Co Ltd (0017.HK)
0017.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.94HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
New World Development Company Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in property development and investment. The Company's segments include Property development, Property investment, Service, Infrastructure, Hotel operations, Department stores and Others. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$113,115.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|9,836.10
|Dividend:
|0.33
|Yield (%):
|4.00
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-New World Development Co says unit entered into subscription agreement
* Smart Future and Healthcare Assets Management entered into subscription agreement
BRIEF-New World Department Store China says offer for privatisation by Ubs Ag Hong Kong Branch on behalf of New World Development lapsed
* Offeror announces that offer for proposed privatisation by ubs ag hong kong branch on behalf of new world development lapsed on aug 28
BRIEF-New World Development updates on privatisation to acquire New World Department store China
* Updates on privatisation by way of offer by UBS AG Hong Kong branch to acquire all shares of new world department store China
UPDATE 1-New World Department is latest China retailer to go private with buyout plan
* Offer price represents a 50.4 pct premium to previous close
New World Development offers to take department store unit private for $120 mln
HONG KONG, June 7 New World Department Store China Ltd said its parent firm plans to take it private for HK$934.5 million ($120 million), so that it can better tackle a challenging operating environment and take risks in implementing strategy.