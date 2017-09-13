Edition:
India

Swire Pacific Ltd (0019.HK)

0019.HK on Hong Kong Stock

76.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.10 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
HK$76.60
Open
HK$76.65
Day's High
HK$76.85
Day's Low
HK$76.00
Volume
1,652,424
Avg. Vol
1,146,275
52-wk High
HK$84.00
52-wk Low
HK$72.20

Chart for

About

Swire Pacific Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through five segments. The Property segment is engaged in the investment, development and operation of commercial properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The Aviation segment is engaged in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.64
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$110,003.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,893.25
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 2.75

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 0019.HK

BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways announces purchase of 32 Airbus aircraft

* Aircraft basic price of Airbus aircraft is approximately US$4,064 million

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Swire Pacific posts HY net profit of HK$12.14 bln

* Interim dividend declared of HK$1.00 per 'A' share and HK$0.20 per 'B' share

17 Aug 2017

Kingboard urges Swire to intervene to revive Cathay Pacific: SCMP

HONG KONG Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd, the third-largest shareholder in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, has called on the airline's founding Swire family to intervene to lead the carrier out of "hard times", the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

31 Jul 2017

Kingboard urges Swire to intervene to revive Cathay Pacific -SCMP

HONG KONG, July 31 Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd, the third-largest shareholder in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, has called on the airline's founding Swire family to intervene to lead the carrier out of "hard times", the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

31 Jul 2017

Choosing China: Cathay owner Swire backs its bet, 20 years on

HONG KONG, June 30 In the run up to Hong Kong's handover to China in 1997, Britain's venerable trading houses in the city faced a choice: back Beijing, or back away. Swire, which started trading tea and silk in Shanghai more than 150 years ago, chose China.

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Swire Pacific appoints David Peter Cogman as executive director

* Announces that David Peter Cogman has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Jun 2017

Fitch Affirms Swire Pacific at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Pacific Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire Pacific's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The affirmation reflects the mixed performance of its subsidiaries, including the stable rental income of S

19 May 2017
» More 0019.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates