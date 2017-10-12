Wheelock and Co Ltd (0020.HK)
0020.HK on Hong Kong Stock
54.95HKD
10:59am IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.75 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
HK$55.70
Open
HK$55.75
Day's High
HK$55.75
Day's Low
HK$54.70
Volume
299,284
Avg. Vol
1,007,621
52-wk High
HK$66.50
52-wk Low
HK$41.20
About
Wheelock and Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in logistics businesses. The Company operates through five segments. Property Investment segment is engaged in property leasing, including retail properties, office properties and serviced apartment properties. Property Development... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$115,920.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,040.85
|Dividend:
|0.47
|Yield (%):
|2.33
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
China's LVGEM says to buy office tower from Wharf for $1.2 bln
HONG KONG, Oct 12 LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd said it would buy an office tower in Hong Kong from Wharf (Holdings) Ltd for HK$9 billion ($1.2 billion), part of plans by the mainland developer to strengthen its presence in the city's property market.
BRIEF-Wheelock and Co Ltd says unit to sell sale shares of New Grade to Pace Ascend Limited
* Wheelock and Co Ltd says unit to sell to Pace Ascend Limited sale shares representing all issued shares of New Grade and the sale loan
BRIEF-Wheelock and co declares special dividend
* Board resolved to declare a special dividend in form of wheelock further distribution in specie of relevant i-cable shares
BRIEF-Wheelock and Co announces conditional declaration of special dividend
* Declares a special dividend in form of wheelock distribution in specie of relevant I-Cable shares
BRIEF-Wheelock and Co Ltd says group HY core profit rose 6 pct
* HY interim dividend of 47.5 cents per share declared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: