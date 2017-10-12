China's LVGEM says to buy office tower from Wharf for $1.2 bln HONG KONG, Oct 12 LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd said it would buy an office tower in Hong Kong from Wharf (Holdings) Ltd for HK$9 billion ($1.2 billion), part of plans by the mainland developer to strengthen its presence in the city's property market.

BRIEF-Wheelock and Co Ltd says unit to sell sale shares of New Grade to Pace Ascend Limited ​ * Wheelock and Co Ltd says unit to sell to Pace Ascend Limited sale shares representing all issued shares of New Grade and the sale loan​

BRIEF-Wheelock and Co announces conditional declaration of special dividend * Declares a special dividend in form of wheelock distribution in specie of relevant I-Cable shares