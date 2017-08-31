Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (0027.HK)
0027.HK on Hong Kong Stock
52.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.20 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
HK$52.85
Open
HK$52.85
Day's High
HK$53.05
Day's Low
HK$52.05
Volume
5,040,896
Avg. Vol
12,731,738
52-wk High
HK$56.70
52-wk Low
HK$29.70
About
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (GEG) is a hospitality and gaming company. The Company develops and operates hotels, gaming and integrated resort facilities in Macau. The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operation in casino games of chance or games... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$238,494.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,304.96
|Dividend:
|0.33
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
Macau's Galaxy Entertainment posts 81 percent rise in first-half profit
HONG KONG Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group posted an 81 percent rise in net profit for the first half year due to resurgent demand from gamblers in the world's biggest casino hub.
Macau's Galaxy Entertainment posts 81 pct rise in H1 profit
HONG KONG, Aug 31 Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group posted an 81 percent rise in net profit for the first half year due to resurgent demand from gamblers in the world's biggest casino hub.
Macau's Galaxy Entertainment posts 31 pct jump in Q1 EBITDA
HONG KONG, May 4 Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group posted a 31 percent rise in adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter as wealthy Chinese gamblers flocked back into the world's biggest gambling hub.