Kowloon Development Co Ltd (0034.HK)
0034.HK on Hong Kong Stock
8.81HKD
1:29pm IST
8.81HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.09 (-1.01%)
HK$-0.09 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
HK$8.90
HK$8.90
Open
HK$8.81
HK$8.81
Day's High
HK$8.89
HK$8.89
Day's Low
HK$8.80
HK$8.80
Volume
298,000
298,000
Avg. Vol
479,970
479,970
52-wk High
HK$9.12
HK$9.12
52-wk Low
HK$7.01
HK$7.01
About
Kowloon Development Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through four segments. The Property Development segment is engaged in the development and the sales of properties and interests in properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Macau.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$10,507.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,176.63
|Dividend:
|0.22
|Yield (%):
|6.83
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.