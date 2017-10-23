Far East Consortium International Ltd (0035.HK)
0035.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.11HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.11HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-0.96%)
HK$-0.04 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
HK$4.15
HK$4.15
Open
HK$4.15
HK$4.15
Day's High
HK$4.15
HK$4.15
Day's Low
HK$4.11
HK$4.11
Volume
361,439
361,439
Avg. Vol
1,414,674
1,414,674
52-wk High
HK$4.41
HK$4.41
52-wk Low
HK$3.05
HK$3.05
About
Far East Consortium International Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through six segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Hotel Operation, Car Park Operation, Securities and Financial Product Investments, as well as Other Operations... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$9,289.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,249.32
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|4.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09