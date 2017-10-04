China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd (0039.HK)
0039.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.38HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
HK$0.38
Open
HK$0.38
Day's High
HK$0.38
Day's Low
HK$0.37
Volume
15,780,000
Avg. Vol
6,684,914
52-wk High
HK$0.50
52-wk Low
HK$0.34
About
China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in wine making. The Company operates through five segments. The Wine and Liquor segment is engaged in the sales and distribution of wine and liquor. The Green Food Products segment is engaged in the wholesales and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,119.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,434.26
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09
BRIEF-China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings announces disposal of stake in Rightsouth Limited
Oct 4 China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-China Beidahuang Industry to invest RMB1.50 billion for China Ganyu Marine Science & Technology City project
Sept 28 China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd:
BRIEF-China Beidahuang Industry Group announces change of executive director
Aug 25 China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-China Beidahuang Industry to issue 308.7 mln subscription shares
July 17 China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd:
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.