C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd (0043.HK)
0043.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.63HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.63HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-1.56%)
HK$-0.01 (-1.56%)
Prev Close
HK$0.64
HK$0.64
Open
HK$0.65
HK$0.65
Day's High
HK$0.66
HK$0.66
Day's Low
HK$0.63
HK$0.63
Volume
31,606,000
31,606,000
Avg. Vol
9,075,352
9,075,352
52-wk High
HK$1.02
HK$1.02
52-wk Low
HK$0.57
HK$0.57
About
C. P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture of animal feed products. The Company operates through three segments. The China Agri-food segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of animal feed and processed food products in China. The Vietnam Agri-food... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$14,924.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|24,071.84
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|6.45
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-C.P. Pokphand Co. posts HY loss attributable of $13.0 mln
* HY loss attributable $ 13.0 million versus profit $154.1 million
BRIEF-C P Pokphand Co Ltd says qtrly profit was US$14 million
* Consolidated profit attributable to shareholders of company for three months ended 31 march 2017 was approximately US$14 million