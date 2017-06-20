Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co Ltd (0044.HK)
0044.HK on Hong Kong Stock
52.95HKD
1:22pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.15 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
HK$53.10
Open
HK$53.10
Day's High
HK$53.40
Day's Low
HK$52.85
Volume
26,000
Avg. Vol
47,375
52-wk High
HK$56.50
52-wk Low
HK$50.30
About
Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based company primarily engaged in commercial aircraft overhaul, modification and maintenance. The Company offers airframe maintenance, cabin reconfiguration, structural modification, freighter conversion fulfillment, as well as line services. The line services... (more)
|Beta:
|0.57
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$8,524.15
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|166.32
|Dividend:
|0.53
|Yield (%):
|2.83
BRIEF-Sgoco Group says signed contract with Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company
* Sgoco Group, Ltd. signed a contract with Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: