About
The Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited is a Hong Kong-based company principally engaged in hotel businesses. The Company operates through three segments. The Hotels segment is engaged in hotel operation and the leasing of commercial shopping arcades and offices in the hotel buildings. The Commercial Properties segment is... (more)
BRIEF-Hongkong And Shanghai Hotels' qtrly revPAR for Peninsula Hotels in Hong Kong HK$3,684
* Qtrly revPAR for Peninsula Hotels in Hong Kong HK$3,684 versus HK$3,568