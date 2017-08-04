Hop Hing Group Holdings Ltd (0047.HK)
0047.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.23HKD
10:30am IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.88%)
Prev Close
HK$0.23
Open
HK$0.23
Day's High
HK$0.23
Day's Low
HK$0.23
Volume
2,944,000
Avg. Vol
7,625,939
52-wk High
HK$0.29
52-wk Low
HK$0.12
About
Hop Hing Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the operation of quick service restaurant (QSR) chains. The Company is engaged in the operation of Yoshinoya and Dairy Queen QSR chains in northern regions of China. The Company operates its businesses in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.49
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,215.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|10,070.43
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|2.82
Financials
BRIEF-Hop Hing Group sees HY consolidated profit attributable up by at least 100 pct
* Group expects to record an increase of not less than 100 pct in its consolidated profit attributable for HY
BRIEF-Hop Hing Group announces operational update for first quarter
* Qtrly same store sales growth rate of group's quick service restaurant business up 4.7 percent yoy in RMB