Harbour Centre Development Ltd (0051.HK)
0051.HK on Hong Kong Stock
14.82HKD
20 Oct 2017
14.82HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$14.82
HK$14.82
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
53,514
53,514
52-wk High
HK$15.68
HK$15.68
52-wk Low
HK$13.96
HK$13.96
About
Harbour Centre Development Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property-related businesses. The Company operates through three segments. The Property Development segment is engaged in the acquisition, development, design, sales and marketing of properties in Mainland China. The Property... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$10,489.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|708.75
|Dividend:
|0.14
|Yield (%):
|3.38
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09