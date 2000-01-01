Hopewell Holdings Ltd (0054.HK)
0054.HK on Hong Kong Stock
31.45HKD
1:29pm IST
31.45HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.15 (+0.48%)
HK$0.15 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
HK$31.30
HK$31.30
Open
HK$31.60
HK$31.60
Day's High
HK$31.60
HK$31.60
Day's Low
HK$31.40
HK$31.40
Volume
157,472
157,472
Avg. Vol
343,868
343,868
52-wk High
HK$31.70
HK$31.70
52-wk Low
HK$26.30
HK$26.30
About
Hopewell Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property and infrastructure businesses. The Company operates through six segments. Property Investment segment is engaged in the letting, agency and management of properties. Hotel, Restaurant and Catering Operation segment is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.49
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$26,834.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|869.84
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|4.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09