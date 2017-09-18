Allied Properties HK Ltd (0056.HK)
0056.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.67HKD
1:29pm IST
1.67HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.60%)
HK$-0.01 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
HK$1.68
HK$1.68
Open
HK$1.68
HK$1.68
Day's High
HK$1.69
HK$1.69
Day's Low
HK$1.67
HK$1.67
Volume
364,000
364,000
Avg. Vol
2,773,949
2,773,949
52-wk High
HK$2.09
HK$2.09
52-wk Low
HK$1.57
HK$1.57
About
Allied Properties (H.K.) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through four segments. The Investment and Finance segment is engaged in investment and the provision of term loan financing. The Consumer Finance segment is engaged in the provision of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$11,716.99
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,812.20
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|8.14
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
BRIEF-Allied Properties unit as lender enters into loan agreement
* Itso ltd as lender entered into loan agreement with borrower
BRIEF-Allied Properties HK posts HY profit attributable hk$2,359.6 million
* HY profit attributable hk$2,359.6 million versus hk$752.6 million
BRIEF-Allied Properties HK expects HY 2017 profit attributable will increase
* Expected that profit attributable to owners of company for HY of 2017 will increase very substantially
BRIEF-Allied Properties Hk says SHK Bullion, Obor Gp Inc, Walkers Nominees and other limited partner entered into limited partnership agreement
* SHK Bullion, Obor Gp Inc, Walkers Nominees and other limited partner entered into limited partnership agreement
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.