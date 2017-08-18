BRIEF-Skyfame Realty posts HY profit attributable of RMB400.4 mln * HY profit attributable to owners of co RMB400.4 million, up 313.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Skyfame Realty Holdings would record a rise in revenue and profit attributable for HY * Would record a significant increase in revenue and profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for six months ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-Skyfame Realty enters facility agreement with China Huarong International Holdings * Company and China Huarong International Holdings Limited as lender entered into facility agreement

BRIEF-Skyfame Realty Holdings announces issue of bonds * Company has on 25 July 2017 issued hk$70 million in principal amount of 0.1 per cent bonds due 2034

BRIEF-Skyfame Realty Holdings establishes medium term bond programme * Company has on 16 June 2017 established a HK$1.50 billion medium term bond programme

BRIEF-Skyfame Realty Holdings updates on listing of HK$50mln 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033 * HK$50mln 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033 to be consolidated and to form a single series with HK$750 mln 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033