Green Leader Holdings Group Ltd (0061.HK)
0061.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.33HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+3.12%)
Prev Close
HK$0.32
Open
HK$0.32
Day's High
HK$0.34
Day's Low
HK$0.31
Volume
58,619,000
Avg. Vol
36,400,088
52-wk High
HK$0.36
52-wk Low
HK$0.16
About
NORTH ASIA RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in information technology (IT) and mining businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Systems Integration Services and Software Solutions segment is engaged in the provision of IT products, systems integration,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,809.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7,296.75
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-North Asia Resources unit to acquire sale shares of Jcap Assets Management
* North Asia Financial Investment Holdings to acquire sale shares of Jcap Assets Management from Joy Pursuit for HK$6.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-North Asia Resources to record HY loss attributable in range of hk$110 mln to hk$130 mln
* Group expects to record a HY loss attributable to owners of co approximately in range of HK$110 million to HK$130 million
BRIEF-North Asia Resources proposes share consolidation
* Board proposes that every ten existing shares in share capital of company be consolidated into one consolidated share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-North Asia Resources entered a subscription agreement with China Huarong Macau (Hk) Investment
* Company entered into conditional subscription agreement with China Huarong Macau (Hk) Investment
BRIEF-North Asia Resources Holdings announces disposal of stake in Topasia Computer Ltd
* Announces disposal of entire issued share capital of Topasia Computer Limited
BRIEF-North Asia Resources says Tse Michael Nam has been redesignated as chief executive officer
* Tse Michael Nam has been redesignated as chief executive officer
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.