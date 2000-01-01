Transport International Holdings Ltd (0062.HK)
0062.HK on Hong Kong Stock
25.00HKD
1:29pm IST
25.00HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.05 (+0.20%)
HK$0.05 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
HK$24.95
HK$24.95
Open
HK$25.00
HK$25.00
Day's High
HK$25.00
HK$25.00
Day's Low
HK$24.90
HK$24.90
Volume
60,000
60,000
Avg. Vol
141,206
141,206
52-wk High
HK$26.75
HK$26.75
52-wk Low
HK$21.70
HK$21.70
About
Transport International Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the operation of public transport. The Company mainly operates through two segments. The Franchised Bus Operation segment is engaged in the provision of franchised public transport services in Hong Kong. The Media... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.34
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$10,406.15
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|419.60
|Dividend:
|0.35
|Yield (%):
|5.04