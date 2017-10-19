Get Nice Holdings Ltd (0064.HK)
0064.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.34HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-1.45%)
Prev Close
HK$0.34
Open
HK$0.34
Day's High
HK$0.34
Day's Low
HK$0.34
Volume
22,452,000
Avg. Vol
24,178,581
52-wk High
HK$0.38
52-wk Low
HK$0.25
About
Get Nice Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in financial businesses. The Company operates through five segments. Broking segment is engaged in the provision of stock broking services, futures and options broking services, as well as underwriting and placements. Securities Margin... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.75
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,430.26
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|9,662.71
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|5.63
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
BRIEF-Get Nice Holdings says unit to lend to borrower a bridge loan valued at HK$250 mln
* Unit agreed to lend to borrower a bridge loan for an amount of HK$250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Get Nice Holdings to place 1.61 billion new shares
* Co to place 1.61 billion new shares to not less than six independent placees at placing price of HK$0.26 per placing share
BRIEF-Get Nice Holdings enters agreements with Asia Smart
* Gns may provide or procure any other co amongst GNFG group to provide respective services to asia smart and/or its associates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)