Shangri-La Asia Ltd (0069.HK)
0069.HK on Hong Kong Stock
14.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.08 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
HK$14.78
Open
HK$14.60
Day's High
HK$14.78
Day's Low
HK$14.54
Volume
3,618,913
Avg. Vol
2,644,252
52-wk High
HK$15.30
52-wk Low
HK$8.03
About
Shangri-La Asia Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in hotel operation. Hotel Ownership segment is engaged in hotel operation in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, among others. Property Rentals segment is engaged in the leasing of office properties, commercial properties... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|59.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.08
|14.09
BRIEF-Shangri-La Asia anticipates total amount of purchases of Wines from KW Members in 2017 may exceed de minimis threshold
* Anticipated total amount of group members' purchases of wines from KW Members for FY 2017 may exceed de minimis threshold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shangri-la Asia posts HY profit attributable of $44.9 million
* Declared an interim dividend of hk6 cents per share for 2017