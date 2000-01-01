Miramar Hotel and Investment Co Ltd (0071.HK)
0071.HK on Hong Kong Stock
16.92HKD
1:29pm IST
16.92HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.16 (-0.94%)
HK$-0.16 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
HK$17.08
HK$17.08
Open
HK$17.08
HK$17.08
Day's High
HK$17.08
HK$17.08
Day's Low
HK$16.92
HK$16.92
Volume
62,000
62,000
Avg. Vol
135,246
135,246
52-wk High
HK$19.30
HK$19.30
52-wk Low
HK$15.20
HK$15.20
About
Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in hotel-related businesses. The Company operates through four segments. The Property Rental segment is engaged in the leasing of offices and the retailing of properties. The Hotels and Serviced Apartments segment is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.49
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$10,649.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|619.17
|Dividend:
|0.23
|Yield (%):
|3.31