Edition:
India

Miramar Hotel and Investment Co Ltd (0071.HK)

0071.HK on Hong Kong Stock

16.92HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.16 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
HK$17.08
Open
HK$17.08
Day's High
HK$17.08
Day's Low
HK$16.92
Volume
62,000
Avg. Vol
135,246
52-wk High
HK$19.30
52-wk Low
HK$15.20

Chart for

About

Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in hotel-related businesses. The Company operates through four segments. The Property Rental segment is engaged in the leasing of offices and the retailing of properties. The Hotels and Serviced Apartments segment is... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.49
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$10,649.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 619.17
Dividend: 0.23
Yield (%): 3.31

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates