Edition:
India

Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd (0078.HK)

0078.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.59HKD
1:09pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
HK$5.57
Open
HK$5.57
Day's High
HK$5.59
Day's Low
HK$5.56
Volume
197,771
Avg. Vol
822,668
52-wk High
HK$7.16
52-wk Low
HK$4.17

Chart for

About

Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in hotel businesses. The Company operates through six segments. The Hotel Operation and Management and Hotel Ownership segment is engaged in hotel operation, hotel management and the leasing of hotel properties. The... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.49
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$5,123.06
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 898.78
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 2.37

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 59.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.27 10.90
ROE: -- 5.08 14.09

Latest News about 0078.HK

BRIEF-Regal Hotels International expects results of group for HY to be substantially better

* Expected that results of group for six months ended 30th June, 2017 will be substantially better

21 Aug 2017
» More 0078.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.