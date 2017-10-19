BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group posts Q3 operating profits of about HK$280 mln​ * Q3 ‍total contracted property sales of group reached HK$10,593 million​

BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group's July property contracted sales amounted to HK$4,512 mln * For July 2017, property contracted sales amounted to HK$4,512 million

BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group appoints Yan Jianguo as chairman of board * Xiao Xiao to resign as chairman of board