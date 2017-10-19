China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd (0081.HK)
0081.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
HK$4.74
Open
HK$4.74
Day's High
HK$4.76
Day's Low
HK$4.65
Volume
2,244,466
Avg. Vol
7,795,944
52-wk High
HK$6.16
52-wk Low
HK$2.48
About
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Property Investment and Development segment is engaged in the construction of residential and commercial properties in the People’s Republic of China... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$11,890.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,282.24
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|0.38
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group posts Q3 operating profits of about HK$280 mln
* Q3 total contracted property sales of group reached HK$10,593 million
BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group's July property contracted sales amounted to HK$4,512 mln
* For July 2017, property contracted sales amounted to HK$4,512 million
BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group appoints Yan Jianguo as chairman of board
* Xiao Xiao to resign as chairman of board
BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans for April 2017, property contracted sales amounted to HK$3.03 bln
* For april 2017, property contracted sales amounted to HK$3,028 million