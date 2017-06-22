Edition:
India

China Electronics Huada Technology Co Ltd (0085.HK)

0085.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.51HKD
12:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+3.42%)
Prev Close
HK$1.46
Open
HK$1.46
Day's High
HK$1.57
Day's Low
HK$1.43
Volume
6,540,000
Avg. Vol
5,874,085
52-wk High
HK$2.01
52-wk Low
HK$1.03

Chart for

About

China Electronics Huada Technology Company Limited, formerly China Electronics Corporation Holdings Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the design of chips. The main businesses of the Company include the design, manufacture and sales of integrated circuits chips. Its main... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.86
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$3,024.51
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,029.87
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 2.01

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.