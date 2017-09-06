ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Korean credits pressured on heightened Korean tension SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (IFR) - Asian credits were marginally weaker today amid heightened geopolitical tensions stemming from concerns over further North Korean nuclear tests.

BRIEF-Sun Hung Kai & Co enters subscription agreement * Entered into subscription agreement in connection with issue of notes

BRIEF-Sun Hung Kai & Co posts HY net profit of HK$780.1 million * Declared an interim dividend of HK12 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Allied Group expects HY profit attributable will increase * Expected that profit attributable to owners of company for first half of 2017 will increase very substantially

China factory activity accelerates in July on strong export orders: Caixin PMI BEIJING Growth in China's manufacturing quickened in July, a private survey showed on Tuesday, as output and new orders rose at the fastest pace since February on strong export sales.

UPDATE 1-China factory activity accelerates in July on strong export orders - Caixin PMI * Caixin and official PMIs show slight divergence in July (Adds analyst comment)

BRIEF-Sun Hung Kai & Co sees HY consol profit attributable up by more than 150 pct * Unaudited consolidated profit attributable to owners of company for first half of 2017 will show a very substantial increase

As credit dries up, China's small firms face shrinking profits, bankruptcies TIANJIN, China The struggles of China's small and medium-sized firms have grown so acute that many are expected to become unprofitable or even go belly-up this year, boding ill for an economy running short on strong growth drivers.

