Edition:
India

Hang Lung Properties Ltd (0101.HK)

0101.HK on Hong Kong Stock

18.66HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.14 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
HK$18.80
Open
HK$18.92
Day's High
HK$18.96
Day's Low
HK$18.52
Volume
2,213,123
Avg. Vol
4,529,801
52-wk High
HK$21.80
52-wk Low
HK$15.86

Chart for

About

Hang Lung Properties Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Hong Kong Property Leasing segment is engaged in the leasing of properties in Hong Kong. Mainland China Property Leasing segment is engaged in the leasing of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.24
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$86,083.60
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,497.58
Dividend: 0.17
Yield (%): 3.92

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 0101.HK

BRIEF-Hang Lung Properties announces application for proposed issue of debt financing instruments

* Application for registration and proposed issue of rmb debt financing instruments

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Hang Lung Properties HY revenue HK$ 6.36 bln vs HK$6.31 bln

* Board of directors has declared an interim dividend of HK17 cents per share for 2017

27 Jul 2017
» More 0101.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates