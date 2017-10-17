Edition:
Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd (0106.HK)

0106.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.85HKD
1:28pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.85
Open
HK$0.84
Day's High
HK$0.85
Day's Low
HK$0.84
Volume
546,000
Avg. Vol
3,276,530
52-wk High
HK$1.01
52-wk Low
HK$0.57

Landsea Green Properties Co., Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Property Investment segment is engaged in property investment. Property Development segment is engaged in the development and trading of properties and the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.07
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$3,447.46
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,917.57
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 4.55

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties posts Sept contracted sales of RMB896 mln​

* ‍September contracted sales RMB896 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties indirect unit enters agreement with Tianjin Taihe Jinchuan Properties

* Indirect unit of company entered agreement with Tianjin Taihe Jinchuan Properties to dispose of land use right & project

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says August 2017, contracted sales RMB792 million

* For month of august 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB792 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2xowBb5) Further company coverage:

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties posts HY profit of about RMB244 mln

* HY profit of group was about RMB244 million, representing an increase of 222.1 percent

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties posts July contracted sales of about RMB1.6478 bln

* For month of July 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB1.6478 billion Source text (http://bit.ly/2wZOb1L) Further company coverage:

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties Co says Hangzhou Langhui and Hangzhou Hongcheng enters agreement

* Unit Hangzhou Langhui and Hangzhou Hongcheng entered into agreement

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties updates on acquisition

* Nanjing Langming entered into agreement with Wuxi Xinghai, Anhui Daily and Ma An Shan Xingwen Real Estate Development​

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says unit enters agreement with project co and Changsha Xiangtai Properties

* Wuhan Langheng entered into agreement with project company and Changsha Xiangtai Properties

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties co announces May 2017 contracted sales

* For month of MAY 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.9974 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says contracted sales of group for four months ended 30 april 2017 RMB6.7243 billion

* Contracted sales of group for four months ended 30 april 2017 amounted to approximately RMB6.7243 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 May 2017
