Good Resources Holdings Ltd (0109.HK)
0109.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-1.27%)
Prev Close
HK$0.40
Open
HK$0.39
Day's High
HK$0.40
Day's Low
HK$0.38
Volume
650,006
Avg. Vol
3,506,794
52-wk High
HK$0.59
52-wk Low
HK$0.31
About
Good Resources Holdings Limited, formerly Good Fellow Resources Holdings Limited, is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in financial businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Investment and Financial Services segment is engaged in the trading of securities, investment holding and the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.38
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,810.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7,116.22
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|9.43
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.03
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|18.10
|14.09
BRIEF-Good Resources Holdings records FY profit attributable of HK$75.2 mln
* FY profit attributable to owners HK$75.2 million versus loss of HK$16.2 million
BRIEF-Good resources expects to record increase in profit before taxation for FY 2017
* Expected to record an increase in a profit before taxation for year ended 30th June, 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.