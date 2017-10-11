Edition:
India

Yuexiu Property Co Ltd (0123.HK)

0123.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.50
Open
HK$1.50
Day's High
HK$1.52
Day's Low
HK$1.48
Volume
17,999,925
Avg. Vol
43,577,756
52-wk High
HK$1.79
52-wk Low
HK$1.04

Chart for

About

Yuexiu Property Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through four segments. Property Development segment is engaged in the sales of property development activities. Property Management segment is engaged in the provision of property... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.46
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$20,338.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 12,401.31
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 4.39

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 0123.HK

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property posts Sept contracted sales about RMB4.46 bln

* ‍ September contracted sales about RMB4.46 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property Co updates on facility agreement

* Leading Affluence entered into a facility agreement with a bank for term loan facility of up to HK$1.16 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Sep 2017

Fitch Assigns Sino-Ocean's USD Perpetual Securities Final 'BB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sino-Ocean Land Treasure III Limited's USD600 million subordinated perpetual capital securities a final rating of 'BB'. Sino-Ocean is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese homebuilder Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (BBB-/Stable). The perpetual securities are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Sino-Ocean Group and will have 50% equity credit until the fifth year, five

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property acquires Wuhan Economic & Technology Development Zone Land Parcel

* Acquired Wuhan Economic & Technology Development Zone Land Parcel for consideration of RMB979.3 million by way of open tender through its unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Yuexiu property co proposes real estate debt investment scheme

* Guangzhou City Construction & Development Group Nansha Co and Ping An Real Estate Co entered into debt investment contract

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property posts contracted sales of about RMB2,619 mln for Aug

* In August 2017, value of company's contracted amounted to approximately rmb2,619 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

08 Sep 2017

Fitch Rates Sino-Ocean's USD Perpetual Securities at 'BB(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sino-Ocean Land Treasure III Limited's proposed US dollar perpetual capital securities an expected 'BB(EXP)' rating. Sino-Ocean is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese homebuilder Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (BBB-/Stable). The proposed perpetual securities are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Sino-Ocean Group and will have 50% equity credit until the fifth year

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property announces asset transfer agreement

* Guangzhou City Construction, Development Jingcheng Property & Guangzhou Yacheng Real Estate Development entered asset transfer agreement

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property Co updates on contracted sales for month of July

* In July 2017, value of company's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1,617 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property acquires parcel of land at Lingshan Island

* On 28 July,co acquired parcel of land at Lingshan island, Nansha, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province for consideration of RMB 830.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

31 Jul 2017
» More 0123.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates