Yuexiu Property Co Ltd (0123.HK)
23 Oct 2017
About
BRIEF-Yuexiu Property posts Sept contracted sales about RMB4.46 bln
* September contracted sales about RMB4.46 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yuexiu Property Co updates on facility agreement
* Leading Affluence entered into a facility agreement with a bank for term loan facility of up to HK$1.16 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Fitch Assigns Sino-Ocean's USD Perpetual Securities Final 'BB'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sino-Ocean Land Treasure III Limited's USD600 million subordinated perpetual capital securities a final rating of 'BB'. Sino-Ocean is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese homebuilder Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (BBB-/Stable). The perpetual securities are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Sino-Ocean Group and will have 50% equity credit until the fifth year, five
BRIEF-Yuexiu Property acquires Wuhan Economic & Technology Development Zone Land Parcel
* Acquired Wuhan Economic & Technology Development Zone Land Parcel for consideration of RMB979.3 million by way of open tender through its unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yuexiu property co proposes real estate debt investment scheme
* Guangzhou City Construction & Development Group Nansha Co and Ping An Real Estate Co entered into debt investment contract
BRIEF-Yuexiu Property posts contracted sales of about RMB2,619 mln for Aug
* In August 2017, value of company's contracted amounted to approximately rmb2,619 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Fitch Rates Sino-Ocean's USD Perpetual Securities at 'BB(EXP)'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sino-Ocean Land Treasure III Limited's proposed US dollar perpetual capital securities an expected 'BB(EXP)' rating. Sino-Ocean is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese homebuilder Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (BBB-/Stable). The proposed perpetual securities are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Sino-Ocean Group and will have 50% equity credit until the fifth year
BRIEF-Yuexiu Property announces asset transfer agreement
* Guangzhou City Construction, Development Jingcheng Property & Guangzhou Yacheng Real Estate Development entered asset transfer agreement
BRIEF-Yuexiu Property Co updates on contracted sales for month of July
* In July 2017, value of company's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1,617 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yuexiu Property acquires parcel of land at Lingshan Island
* On 28 July,co acquired parcel of land at Lingshan island, Nansha, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province for consideration of RMB 830.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: