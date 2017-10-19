Edition:
India

Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd (0127.HK)

0127.HK on Hong Kong Stock

13.58HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.26 (-1.88%)
Prev Close
HK$13.84
Open
HK$13.90
Day's High
HK$13.90
Day's Low
HK$13.54
Volume
3,198,000
Avg. Vol
3,787,391
52-wk High
HK$15.58
52-wk Low
HK$10.58

Chart for

About

CHINESE ESTATES HOLDINGS LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through six segments. Property Development and Trading segment is engaged in the development and sales of properties. Retail Property Leasing segment is engaged in the leasing of... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.76
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$26,897.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,907.62
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 1.49

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 0127.HK

BRIEF-Chinese Estates Holdings announces acquisition of shares in China Evergrande Group

* As of Oct 19,Exec Director Hoi-Wan Chan owns 100 million china evergrande shares which were bought for about HK$2.6 billion ​

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Chinese Estates Holdings posts HY profit of HK$2.6 bln

* HY revenue HK$672.9 million versus HK$1.94 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Chinese Estates Holdings sees substantial fall in HY revenue

* Expected that the group may record a substantial decline in hy revenue ranging from 60 percent to 70 percent

11 Aug 2017

Chinese Estates Holdings buys 5 percent in Evergrande for $1 billion

HONG KONG Hong Kong developer Chinese Estates Holdings said on Wednesday it had accumulated 5 percent shares of China Evergrande Group since April in the open market, for a total consideration of HK$8.1 billion ($1.04 billion).

19 Jul 2017

Chinese Estates Holdings buys 5 pct in Evergrande for $1 bln

HONG KONG, July 19 Hong Kong developer Chinese Estates Holdings said on Wednesday it had accumulated 5 percent shares of China Evergrande Group since April in the open market, for a total consideration of HK$8.1 billion ($1.04 billion).

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Chinese Estates Holdings announces acquisition of shares in China Evergrande Group

* ‍Co through subsidiaries, acquired 655.2 million shares of us$0.01 each issued by China Evergrande Group

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Chinese Estates expects to record net gain of about HK$2.3 bln in HY 2017

* In first half of 2017, group will record a net gain attributable from SJB shares, incuding disposal of SJB shares, of about HK$2.3 billion

04 Jul 2017
» More 0127.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates