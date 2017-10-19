BRIEF-Chinese Estates Holdings announces acquisition of shares in China Evergrande Group * As of Oct 19,Exec Director Hoi-Wan Chan owns 100 million china evergrande shares which were bought for about HK$2.6 billion ​

BRIEF-Chinese Estates Holdings posts HY profit of HK$2.6 bln * HY revenue HK$672.9 million versus HK$1.94 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Chinese Estates Holdings sees substantial fall in HY revenue * Expected that the group may record a substantial decline in hy revenue ranging from 60 percent to 70 percent

Chinese Estates Holdings buys 5 percent in Evergrande for $1 billion HONG KONG Hong Kong developer Chinese Estates Holdings said on Wednesday it had accumulated 5 percent shares of China Evergrande Group since April in the open market, for a total consideration of HK$8.1 billion ($1.04 billion).

BRIEF-Chinese Estates Holdings announces acquisition of shares in China Evergrande Group * ‍Co through subsidiaries, acquired 655.2 million shares of us$0.01 each issued by China Evergrande Group