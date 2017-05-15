Asia Standard International Group Ltd (0129.HK)
0129.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.16HKD
1:25pm IST
2.16HKD
1:25pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+0.47%)
HK$0.01 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
HK$2.15
HK$2.15
Open
HK$2.17
HK$2.17
Day's High
HK$2.20
HK$2.20
Day's Low
HK$2.15
HK$2.15
Volume
452,000
452,000
Avg. Vol
2,343,023
2,343,023
52-wk High
HK$2.74
HK$2.74
52-wk Low
HK$1.56
HK$1.56
About
Asia Standard International Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses and securities investment. The Company operates through four segments. Property Sales segment is engaged in the sales of office, residential and commercial properties. Property Leasing segment is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.88
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,850.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,319.78
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|1.39
Financials
BRIEF-Asia Standard International Group expects increase in profit attributable for year ended 31 March 2017
* Expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to shareholders for year ended 31 March 2017 as compared to 2016.