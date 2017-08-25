HengTen Networks Group Ltd (0136.HK)
0136.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.44HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.44HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.04 (+8.64%)
HK$0.04 (+8.64%)
Prev Close
HK$0.41
HK$0.41
Open
HK$0.41
HK$0.41
Day's High
HK$0.44
HK$0.44
Day's Low
HK$0.41
HK$0.41
Volume
2,058,030,250
2,058,030,250
Avg. Vol
1,003,344,798
1,003,344,798
52-wk High
HK$0.77
HK$0.77
52-wk Low
HK$0.10
HK$0.10
About
HengTen Networks Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in investment and property businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Investments segment is engaged in the investment and trading of securities. Property Investment segment is engaged in property investment and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|3.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$26,114.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|74,611.67
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29,057.48
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.98
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.70
|14.09
BRIEF-Hengten Networks Group posts HY profit for period attributable of HK$24.4 mln
* HY profit for period attributable to owners of company HK$24.4 million versus loss of HK$686,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.